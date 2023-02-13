UNCW graduate’s app seeks to connect fishermen with local restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local Catch, a free app available on iPhone and Android devices, is helping connect local fishermen with restaurants that are looking to put fresh seafood on their menus.

Landon Hill, founder of the app, graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2020 and came up with this idea in a business class. He realized that there was an issue with the connection between local fishermen and local buyers. The solution he proposed was for everyone to come together in one location to buy and sell fresh seafood.

“The big problem that this app is solving is seafood coming into these restaurants, frozen on 18 wheelers, or bigger trucks. What this app allows these restaurants to do is connect with commercial fisherman and local seafood dealers in their area to find seafood that is recently been harvest,” said Landon Hill, Local Catch CEO.

The platform is currently used by over 300 users and is continuing to see growth. The markets using Local Catch span up and down the coast from Charleston to the Cape Fear area. Hill says they keep unlocking zip codes as they see enough buyers and sellers in a specific area.

“There still is a big issue with the connection between local fishermen and local buyers. The issue mainly is that it’s been hard to find them, where this app is solving that issue. Everyone’s able to come together in one specific spot to buy and sell fresh seafood,” said Hill.

Michael Overman, executive chef and director of operations at South Beach Grill in Wrightsville Beach, says that knowing who caught the food and where it came from is essential. He’s eager to use Local Catch to find fresh fish for his kitchen.

“It’d be so cool to get the boat name, the captain’s name and who caught the fish. I’m all for supporting local, and the startups and everything. I mean, without them, we wouldn’t exist,” said Overman.

After creating an account, the app gives you the option to be a buyer or a seller. When Chef Overman opens the app, he’ll see which seafood is already harvested, caught and ready to sell.

Local Catch is a win-win situation for those involved because fisherman can find people to buy their fresh fish and buyers can receive food that has been caught in local waters.

