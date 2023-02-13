Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Horry County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A single-vehicle motorcycle crash killed one person late Sunday, authorities said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Kings Road near U.S. 17, around 11:20 p.m.

According to the report, the motorcycle was heading south on Kings Rd. when it ran off the road to the right, struck a curb, then spilled off the roadway and struck a street sign.

Ridgeway said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, and later died as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts as her team plays against LSU during the second...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real...
Chick-fil-A begins testing new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
A weekly survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State showed a drop of 9 cents for a gallon...
‘Enjoy it while it lasts’: Gas prices fall nearly a dime per gallon last week
Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, warm week ahead