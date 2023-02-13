SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A single-vehicle motorcycle crash killed one person late Sunday, authorities said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Kings Road near U.S. 17, around 11:20 p.m.

According to the report, the motorcycle was heading south on Kings Rd. when it ran off the road to the right, struck a curb, then spilled off the roadway and struck a street sign.

Ridgeway said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, and later died as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

