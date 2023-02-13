Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SCHP troopers look to curb traffic violations against school buses
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in missing boater Tyler Doyle case
Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say