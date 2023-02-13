Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Over 37,000 pieces of evidence handed over in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case, defense says

(JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari who is at the center of a federal wildlife trafficking case wants to push back his trial.

A new motion was filed on Monday by Doc Antle’s defense team, asking for a continuance.

A pretrial conference for Antle was set for Feb. 23 and jury selection dates were scheduled for March 13.

The motion asks for a continuance in his case until October.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The defense said in support of the motion, it will show that the government has turned over more than 37,000 pieces of evidence. Antle’s defense predicts even more will be produced before the trial begins, according to the court documents.

“To allow defense counsel sufficient time to review with the Defendant discovery that has been produced and will be produced, to allow defense counsel the opportunity to fully and independently investigate the allegations, and to provide all the parties a better opportunity to attempt to resolve this case short of a trial, the Defendant seeks a continuance until the Court’s October term,” the motion states.

As part of the motion to continue, Antle is waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Authorities arrested Antle in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Xavier Davis
Deputies make another arrest in Pembroke man’s death; 2 still wanted
.
Deputies make another arrest in Pembroke man’s death; 2 still wanted
3rd suspect charged in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Day robbery, attempted murder