No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts as her team plays against LSU during the second...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts as her team plays against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game.

The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth.

The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

