No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

(AP) - Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game.

The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth.

The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

