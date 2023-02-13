Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Love is in the air at Nonna’s Taste of Italy

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - February is for food and drink lovers at Nonna’s.

Every Tuesday they’re featuring specially priced Chicken Parm.

Which comes with a salad and your choice of pasta) for only $16!

You can pair your Chicken dinner with any bottle of wine for 30% off.

These specials are featured from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday!

Call for reservations for any Tuesday this month and have dinner with them!

While you’re there, enjoy their Love-themed Valentine’s Cocktails, featuring My Sweet Berry, Pucker Up, Love Potion, and more!

