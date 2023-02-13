Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Limited spots remain for Delaney’s Drive for Smiles

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Delaney’s Drive for Smiles is a golf event at Willbrook Plantation benefiting Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club and Champion Autism Network.

After the golf event join them at O’Keefe’s Irish Pub for raffle drawings, food, and an open bar! 

For more information, please visit their Facebook!

Limited spots remain!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Nonna's Taste of Italy Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Delaney's Drive for Smiles, February 18th
.
Grand Strand Today - Nonna's Taste of Italy Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Nonna's Taste of Italy Pt 3