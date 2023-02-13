Limited spots remain for Delaney’s Drive for Smiles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Delaney’s Drive for Smiles is a golf event at Willbrook Plantation benefiting Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club and Champion Autism Network.

After the golf event join them at O’Keefe’s Irish Pub for raffle drawings, food, and an open bar!

For more information, please visit their Facebook!

Limited spots remain!

