Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas...
The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said early Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown.

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SCHP troopers look to curb traffic violations against school buses
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial looms for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35