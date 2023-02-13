Submit a Tip
Haley faces ‘high-wire act’ in 2024 bid against Trump

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Haley may be the first to take on former President Donald Trump, but a half-dozen or more high-profile Republicans are expected to join the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination contest over the coming months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
(AP) - Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley.

She once vowed not to step in the way if former President Donald Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she will become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.

She is the only Republican woman of color expected in the 2024 contest. And facing steep odds, she loves to remind people that she has never lost an election.

On the eve of Wednesday’s announcement, there is broad agreement that Haley is about to be tested as never before.

