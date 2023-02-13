FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, warm week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds continue to clear out, allowing for the return of sunshine as we kick off the new work week.

TODAY

You are stepping out the door to temperatures in the upper 30s inland and low-mid 40s for the beaches. Clouds continue to clear quickly and the wind is winding down as we head throughout the morning.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

Sunshine will allow for temperatures to climb into the low-mid 60s for the start of the week. This is still well above where we should be for this time of year and that trend will continue as plenty of warmth arrives for the week ahead.

THIS WEEK

Sunshine continues through the middle of the work week as temperatures continue to climb.

We’ll begin Tuesday with another round of temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but quickly climb those temperatures into the mid-upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. As high pressure begins to work off the coast Tuesday afternoon, a few higher level clouds will begin to roll in LATE Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Highs warm as we head into the middle of the work week. We will see the 70s return for the middle of February. (WMBF)

We’re still dry and warm for Wednesday with highs climbing into the low-mid 70s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Clouds will thicken up as we head throughout the day on Thursday but most of the day should remain dry. A strong low pressure system will be off to our west through the week. As that low moves through the Ohio Valley, it’s associated cold front will move toward the Carolinas. In return this brings our weekly round of showers and storms.

The approaching cold front will bring our best round of rain this week on Friday. (WMBF)

Rain chances remain limited on Thursday only at 20%. Right now, it’s likely that most of you won’t see rain until Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. Highs will still remain warm on both Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind the cold front, expect those temperatures to fall again! The weekend will start with temperatures in the lower 50s for highs on Saturday.

