Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man said his family won’t change a thing about their lives after winning $2 million playing Powerball®.

The husband purchased the Powerball® with PowerPlay® ticket at the Savers #1 store on Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon for the drawing on January 2. His quick pick matched all but one number.

He called his wife from the parking lot at work to tell her he’d won $2 million, SC Lottery said.

“We’re not changing one thing,” the millionaire told lottery officials. “We have a happy life. This just makes it more comfortable.”

The odds of winning $2 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

For selling the claimed ticket, Savers #1 in Dillon received a commission of $20,000.

The estimated Powerball® jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $45 million.

