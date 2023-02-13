Deputies make another arrest in Pembroke man’s death; 2 still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies have captured another person who was wanted in the death of a Pembroke man a couple of weeks ago.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Xavier Davis on Sunday in connection to Timothy Jacobs’ death. Davis is charged with accessory after the fact and conceal/failure to report a death.

Jacobs was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road.

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott were arrested last week in the case. The two face several charges including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence. Both are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is still looking for a 16-year-old who is wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and conceal/failure to report a death.

Clonze McDuffie, 22, is also wanted in the case and faces charges of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

Clonze McDuffie (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted about the need to find those responsible for Jacobs’ death.

“What I am asking of you this year is to encourage these young fellows to turn themselves in,” Wilkins said. “Those of you that are knowingly involved with their concealment will be seeing us as well. As the old saying goes, ‘You can run but you can’t hide.’ Time is closing in.”

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

