Day 18: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches past third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for a missing 22-year-old boater has now passed the third weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the weather has improved after a rainy weekend, and that the search for Tyler Doyle continues.

“We will continue to be on the water today with the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office, and the volunteer rescue group Wings of Hope is also helping in the search,” SCDNR posted on its Twitter.

On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.

One person was rescued from the boat. But Tyler Doyle hasn’t been seen since.

The search for Doyle moved up along the North Carolina coast after SCDNR said the conditions of the ocean and current shifted the search northward.

It was also confirmed a couple of weeks ago by the Oak Island Water Rescue team that items belonging to the 22-year-old had been found off the Brunswick County coast.

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, started helping last week in the search. SCDNR said the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

Wings of Hope Search and Rescue posted on its Facebook page that it was able to get out on the water Sunday and so some searching with the sonar. The group was also able to fly its drones over the weekend to help with the search.

