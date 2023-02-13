Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews respond to house fire in North Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters are responding to a house fire in North Myrtle Beach.

The spokesman for the city said that crews were called Monday to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North near the Intracoastal Waterway.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt.

Information about the fire is limited at this time.

Horry County Fire Rescue has also been called in to assist.

WMBF News is working to gather more information on the fire and will bring you the latest updates.

