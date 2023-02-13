Counterfeit championship rings worth $15 million seized at Anderson Mall

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that counterfeit championship rings were recently seized from Kirk’s Collectibles at the Anderson Mall on February 8, 2023.

According to officials, the rings included counterfeit Super Bowl rings, National Basketball Association (NBA) championship rings, Major League Baseball (MLB) championship rings, the National Hockey League (NHL) championship rings, and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship rings. Officials added that some of these rings bore Clemson University and the University of South Carolina logos.

“The sale of counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime,” said Secretary Hammond. “In addition to causing billions in damage to the nation’s economy each year, trafficking in counterfeit funds organized crime and terrorism. Manufacturers of counterfeit goods do not adhere to health, safety, and environmental standards, and many counterfeit items contain dangerous ingredients. There is no such thing as ‘harmless’ counterfeit merchandise.”

Officials said if the counterfeit rings had been legitimate, their value would have totaled $15,726,590.00.

“Whether it’s a fan losing their hard-earned money on a fake item they were led to believe was authentic, or small businesses losing vital sales, intellectual property theft is a real crime with real victims and real financial impacts,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of HSI Charlotte that covers North and South Carolina. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement and industry partners to protect consumers and businesses in our communities.”

Officials said nobody was charged, but the investigation is ongoing. Homeland Security Investigations, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Secretary of State’s Office were all involved in the joint operation.

