3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach house fire; investigation underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two dogs lost their lives during a house fire on Monday in North Myrtle Beach.

Donald Graham, the spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said that crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North near the Intracoastal Waterway.

He said all the people inside the home got out of the house, but there were five dogs inside.

Graham said the homeowner, a neighbor and a firefighter with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were able to rescue three of the dogs. The other two dogs died after life-saving operations were performed on them.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, Graham said.

About 30 firefighters from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Graham said most of the damage was done to the kitchen area, but the cause is still under investigation.

