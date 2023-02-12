Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day
Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000