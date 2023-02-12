More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is providing a couple more spots for people to commemorate their visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
The city showcased two new designs, featuring fish and sea turtles, on its Facebook page on Sunday.
The new stations join two others that were completed last summer while the boardwalk received some new decking and other improvements.
Plans for new benches along the boardwalk are also in the works.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.