More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is providing a couple more spots for people to commemorate their visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

The city showcased two new designs, featuring fish and sea turtles, on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Have you seen the two newest selfie stations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk? Sea turtles and funny fish are the latest...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Sunday, February 12, 2023

The new stations join two others that were completed last summer while the boardwalk received some new decking and other improvements.

Plans for new benches along the boardwalk are also in the works.

