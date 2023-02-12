Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It could be chocolates, jewelry, or even a stuffed animal, but for many, a bouquet of flowers is how they show love on Valentine’s Day.

While you only see the finished product, behind all those beautiful arrangements decorated with ribbons and balloons is a team of florists putting all hands on deck for what they say is one of their busiest days of the year.

“It turns into total chaos,” said Daved Kinard, owner of the Daisy Fair Flowers in Conway.

Kinard has been in business for more than 40 years, and taking on arrangements for Valentine’s Day has been a yearly tradition.

Staff at the shop tend to work extra hours to meet the high flower demand. Some are also planning to come to work on their off days.

“By the time Valentine’s is over. I have sucked their lives from them. It’s unfortunate, but as they say, please I’ve just got to go home,” said Kinard.

Kinard received more than a hundred orders just a week before Valentine’s Day. In fact, they had to max out on orders to have some control of Valentine’s arrangments.

“They add a bit to the stress a little bit, because I got to have this no matter what,” said Kinard.

Kinard said he is also facing another challenge. The flowers he buys from foreign countries such as Colombia or Puerto Rico are now at a much higher price, which means prices for certain flowers could rise.

“Like carnations. Their prices have doubled and even tripled. I mean, I can sometimes get roses cheaper than I can get carnations,” said Kinard.

Kinard managed to keep his prices the same as last year. However, getting flowers on time for Valentine’s Day continues to be a struggle.

“We try to buy as much local from the United States, but we don’t have the farms that can meet the demands of a holiday like this needs,” said Kinard.

Once Valentine’s Day is over, the team will be focusing on their next busiest holiday which is Mother’s Day.

