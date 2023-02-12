Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s really awesome’: Hope’s Kitchen holds event to restock food pantry

‘It’s really awesome’: Hope’s Kitchen holds event to restock food pantry
‘It’s really awesome’: Hope’s Kitchen holds event to restock food pantry(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of volunteers in part of the Grand Strand held an event Saturday to restock its food pantry.

Hope’s Kitchen hosted the “Pack the Van” event just outside the Walmart in North Myrtle Beach. The group works to serve the homeless and others in need in the community, providing food, clothing and even haircuts.

“It’s really awesome. This is a very generous community and they just go above and beyond,” said Carla Hawkins, a volunteer who was at Saturday’s event.

The kitchen is an effort for Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

Local florists works to meet high demand of flowers
Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day
.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
FCC affordable broadband program could assist nearly 15K qualified Myrtle Beach residents