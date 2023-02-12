‘It’s really awesome’: Hope’s Kitchen holds event to restock food pantry

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of volunteers in part of the Grand Strand held an event Saturday to restock its food pantry.

Hope’s Kitchen hosted the “Pack the Van” event just outside the Walmart in North Myrtle Beach. The group works to serve the homeless and others in need in the community, providing food, clothing and even haircuts.

“It’s really awesome. This is a very generous community and they just go above and beyond,” said Carla Hawkins, a volunteer who was at Saturday’s event.

The kitchen is an effort for Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.