FIRST ALERT: Rain chances sticking around this afternoon

By Matt Bullock
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heavy rain clears outs early leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue to linger this afternoon.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, I have good news for you! The widespread showers that we saw overnight have cleared and you won’t need an umbrella. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning but rain chances for scattered showers will linger in the afternoon. The showers this afternoon is coming from the Low pressure system moving across the Carolinas, however the bulk of the showers that we saw have already moved out of our area. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain chances sticking around this afternoon
Rain chances sticking around this afternoon(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds are going to gradually clear out the night. This will lead to another chilly evening with overnight lows dropping in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Different week, Same weather pattern. Sunshine is back for Monday. We start the week off on a dry note with clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer with highs in the low 60s. We’ll continue to have sunny skies thru midweek. In addition to that, temperatures are going to be gradually increasing throughout the week. Highs are going to return in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance arrives at the end of the week!

Drier weather ahead
Drier weather ahead(WMBF)

