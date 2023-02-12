Submit a Tip
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with guard Nick Allegretti (73) as during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive linemen Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to the report, Allegretti and his parents were able to FaceTime with family members at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City. The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

