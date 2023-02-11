Sheriff’s office releases photos of 2 suspects still wanted in Robeson Co. murder investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested two people and are still searching for three others after a Pembroke man was found dead in a car on February 1.

Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead in a car in a field just outside the Lumberton city limits on Feb. 1, and on Wednesday deputies made two arrests in connection to his death.

Friday evening the sheriff’s office released photos of two of the suspect still wanted in the case, Xavier Davis, 18, Clonze McDuffie, 22, both of Rowland. An unnamed 16-year-old juvenile is also wanted in the case.

Davis and McDuffie are wanted and being charged with felony offenses of accessory after the fact and concealing/failure to report a death.

The juvenile suspect is wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing/failure to report a death.

“Anyone who is caught assisting the suspects in any way or harboring the wanted suspects with avoiding apprehension will be charged,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Currently state law prohibits me from releasing any descriptive details of this dangerous 16-year-old juvenile in this case which I find disturbing especially in instances such as this. I have spoken with Senator Danny Britt and expressed my concerns with this issue. We simply ask that these guys surrender before anyone else gets hurt.”

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott, arrested earlier this week are being held at Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation is ongoing.

Lumberton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

