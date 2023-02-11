SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in the Little River area.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey heading south on the road struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

