SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
SCHP is investigating.
