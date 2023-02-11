SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.