Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed

By Ian Klein
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - March will mark 30 years since the Myrtle Beach Air Force base officially closed, but the history has not been forgotten.

“Most people who moved here after 1993 don’t know much about it,” said retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton.

The Myrtle Beach Air Force base was founded in the 1950′s and helped facilitate missions during the Cold War, Vietnam and Desert Storm.

Col. Barton came to Myrtle Beach as a pilot flying the A-10 in Desert Storm which is now on display at Warbird Park in the Market Common District.

“All of the plaques give you an idea of what used to be in this place or who the street is named after and I think it’s really important for people to know this was an active base,” says Col. Barton.

One of those helping keep history alive is Kathryn Hedgepath who was born and raised in Myrtle Beach and is the unofficial historian of the Grand Strand offering historical trolley tours throughout the city.

“I just get so excited about our local history,” said Hedgpath.

Col. Barton partnered with Hedgepath and the History Trolley Tours to help keep the history of the Air Force Base alive nearly three decades after closing.

“I have learned a lot from Kathryn she knows not only about the base but all of the background of Myrtle Beach she is a wealth of knowledge,” said Col. Barton.

Kathryn said hearing testimonies from Colonel Barton’s time here on the base is what makes her love preserving history.

Col. Barton has shared numerous stories with each tour group, including being one of the last to leave the base when it closed and turning the property back over to the city of Myrtle Beach.

“It was the end of an era,” says Col. Barton.

An era that has not been forgotten, Col. Barton said he’d love to share his stories with the younger generation and maybe pique their interest in serving.

“We need young people coming into the military,” said Col. Barton.

The Myrtle Beach Historical Trolley Tours run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

