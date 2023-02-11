Fred Nash Boulevard expansion plans delayed, safety issues with cyclists, pedestrians design

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of the Ride III Project, Fred Nash Boulevard will be receiving several upgrades to better suit the quickly growing community in Myrtle Beach.

In 2019, The South Carolina Department of Transportation, in partnership with Horry County, decided to also connect the road with Harrelson Boulevard.

SCDOT crews are working on plans to connect it directly to Harrelson Boulevard. They’re also planning to widen the existing Fred Nash Boulevard to three lanes from Emory Road, along with bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

With the growth in the area, officials hope this will reduce traffic congestion at the U.S. 17 and Harrelson Boulevard interchange.

Construction was supposed to begin in the summer of 2021 but hasn’t.

The Myrtle Beach Bike and Pedestrian Committee said the delays have to do with state officials running into FAA issues with the plans due to the road being so close to the airport.

City documents obtained by WMBF News show in January of this year, city officials “worked to solve safety issues” regarding pedestrian and bicyclist designs within the Ride III Project regarding Fred Nash Boulevard.

WMBF News has asked the City of Myrtle Beach what issues are as stated in the documents, but we have not heard back.

Attorney, Justin Lovely of The Lovely Law Firm, said the road doesn’t have proper sidewalks, signage, or bike lanes in place for the population there to be able to walk and ride.

He said, “This is especially dangerous due to the amount of residents that move to Market Common to be able to enjoy those recreational activities.”

Lovely stated the city’s infrastructure is struggling to be able to support that massive growth as rapidly as it’s increasing.

“It’s important to remind drivers that even if a pedestrian is not on a crosswalk, you are still held liable for hitting that person because of your duty as a driver to look out for them,” said Lovely. “In our office at The Lovely Law Firm, we have absolutely noticed an increase in pedestrian and bicyclist injuries since COVID, not just on Fred Nash Blvd., but county-wide.”

Everyday bike riders like Tony Farah are wanting better circumstances and not have to be worried about getting injured while on their ride.

“ We need more ability for bike lanes that are truly bike lanes and left for all the debris to fall into. It requires time from the city overall reach to give them attention and care about them just as much as we do so we can sue them,” said Farah.

There is no timeline for when construction will begin on Fred Nash Boulevard.

