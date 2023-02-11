FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a soggy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend

TODAY

Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.

Heavy rain moving in this evening (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Heavy rain will be ongoing early in the day on Sunday but will tend to taper off by the late morning into midday. While steady and heavy rain will come to and end, mist and drizzle will be likely through the rest of the day and into the evening. Winds will be gusty at times with temperatures again only in the 50s.

Rain totals through the weekend will reach 2 to 4 inches across the area. Drier weather moves in next week.

Widespread showers this weekend (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We start the new week on a dry note. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Monday with mild temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures are going to gradually warm up this week in the 70s by midweek. Rain chances are returning by the end of the week!

