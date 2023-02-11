3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m.
The three people hurt were taken to a hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
