Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Otters at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher make their Super Bowl predictions

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher let two of their otters make their picks for who will win the big game.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher let two of their otters make their picks for who will win the big game.

Two dishes of treats, one symbolizing the Philadelphia Eagles and the other the Kansas City Chiefs, were set before Asta and her son, Ray, two of the Asian small-clawed otters at the aquarium.

Making his decision first, Ray chose the dish assigned to the Chiefs, while his mother chose the Eagles-designated dish moments later.

You can watch the full presentation, including a discussion from aquarium representatives, below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
Cherry Grove Pier construction
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion