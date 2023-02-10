Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
North Myrtle Beach police gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
North Myrtle Beach police gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships