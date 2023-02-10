Spring your fashion ahead at Pink and Red this season

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink & Red is a Lilly Pulitzer signature store.

In addition to a large selection of Lilly Pulitzer, Pink & Red is proud to offer a selection of items from featured brands that are owned by women and headquartered in the south.

While not every item we offer meets these specifications, they take great pride in our effort to choose offerings for you that meet their mission to inspire delight.

You can check out their upcoming Spring styles and more here!

