Spring your fashion ahead at Pink and Red this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink & Red is a Lilly Pulitzer signature store.

In addition to a large selection of Lilly Pulitzer, Pink & Red is proud to offer a selection of items from featured brands that are owned by women and headquartered in the south.

While not every item we offer meets these specifications, they take great pride in our effort to choose offerings for you that meet their mission to inspire delight.

You can check out their upcoming Spring styles and more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.