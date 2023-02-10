Solicitor’s office requests federal funds to expand cell phone evidence collection

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is asking for federal funds to pay for an expansion of software used by law enforcement and other organizations to extract cellphone data, Cellebrite.

Cellebrite is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

The solicitor’s office uses data found through Cellebrite in many of their prosecutions.

Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, said the goal is to combine several agencies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to join in sharing the software at different established locations.

He said those locations would be at different colleges like Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Richardson said this partnership would allow for more evidence to be extracted from cellphones, but overall, solve crimes.

“As far as the tracking of it goes, that would involve human trafficking,” said Richardson.” “That very much might involve violent crimes, robberies, so that you could place on a map the hotspots of all the robberies. Go to another side of the hotspots of all of the drug sales where they originated, hot spot where people overdosed.”

Richardson said 40% of the cases in Horry County are drug cases.

With this assistance, Richardson said it could be a revolutionary change to how cases are prosecuted in the 7th Congressional District.

However, defense attorneys argue that software, such as Cellebrite, is not fully accurate and worries about private unrelated information being released.

Greg McCollum said, “I think it can be misused in terms of it being used as evidence. I think there’s better forensic evidence that can be used to prove that somebody is guilty or not guilty.”

He said he does believe these programs can be helpful in solving crime, but there could also be great room for error.

“I would say in the last 10 to 15 years, criminal defense and state prosecution has changed a lot because of GPS technology, McCollum said. “Sometimes the term or the use of the word expert, a lot for the times the so-called experts are testifying in court when they really have no expertise they’re just somebody running the program.”

