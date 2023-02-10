Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

S.C. Attorney General joins lawsuit against US AG Garland, ATF on pistol brace rule

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces cartel associate arrests in Upstate
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces cartel associate arrests in Upstate
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 24 states in a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and its director regarding the final rule governing of “Stabilizing Braces,” commonly known as pistol braces.

According to a press release the rule, called Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces, indicated that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals pair stabilizing braces with 99% of pistols, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).

“This is yet another example of Biden overreach,” said Wilson, “Citizens’ rights to bear arms must be protected and the abuse of power halted.”

The S.C. attorney general’s office said the rule affects almost all pistol and handgun owners.

The lawsuit is asking the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things.

“In sum, ATF’s factors are little more than window dressing for the agency to reach whatever outcome it wants, regardless of the facts,” according to the lawsuit.

Wilson is joined by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led the lawsuit, along with the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

The other plaintiffs are Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc. (an advocacy group), SB Tactical (a brace manufacturer), B&T USA (a firearms importer and manufacturer), and Richard Cicero, a retired police firearms instructor.

More information on the lawsuit can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle