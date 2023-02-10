Submit a Tip
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

Cherry Grove Pier construction
Cherry Grove Pier construction(Cherry Grove Pier)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!

Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins.

Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022.

The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.

Cherry Grove Pier construction
Cherry Grove Pier construction(Cherry Grove Pier)

WMBF News learned repairs could be finished as soon as mid-April or early May of this year.

Stay with WMBFNews for updates.

