Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
.
FBI involved in balloon recovery mission
Full interview with NBC News correspondent Marissa Parra on Chinese balloon coverage
FULL INTERVIEW: NBC News correspondent Marissa Parra on Chinese balloon coverage
.
VIDEO: Protecting your heart and wallet from romance scammers ahead of valentine’s day