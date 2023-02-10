Pembroke man arrested, charged in Robeson County hit-and-run investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured.

Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 28-year-old Kenneth Lee Quevedo of Pembroke was arrested Thursday evening in the area of Sherrill Road and Red Bank Road in Maxton.

He faces several charges including felony hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Quevedo is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $600,000 secured bond.

The victim was last known to be in critical condition at an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Smith’s Fire Department and Red Springs Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.