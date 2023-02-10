Submit a Tip
Officials: Florence Co. school bus involved in crash along Highway 378; no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon along Highway 378.

FSD3 spokesperson Brian Huckabee confirmed there were 2 students on the bus being driven from Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy to Dr. Ronald E. McNair when the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 378 and McCutcheon Road.

No one on the bus was injured.

Both students were released to their parents.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details on the crash, we will update the story as those details come in.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

