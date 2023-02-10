Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders makes Orlando roster in XFL

North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the...
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the XFL(Orlando Guardians)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trevon Sanders has officially made the roster for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL it was announced on Friday.

Sanders, a Lowcountry native who had been working for the North Charleston Police Department, was selected by Orlando back in January in the Draft.

Sanders, who graduated from the old Garrett High School of Technology, played collegiately at Troy from 2015 through 2018 where he had 108 tackles, 6 sacks and an interception. He was named All-Sun Belt 1st team in 2018 and 2nd team in 2017.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after college and would also play in the last iteration of the XFL in 2020 for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

After the league shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020, Sanders returned to the Lowcountry and began working as an officer for the North Charleston Police Department where he worked through last month.

The current iteration of the football league, which is co-owned by actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scheduled to begin next month.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
Highway 501 crash Friday afternoon
HCFR: 1 injured after 3-car crash along Highway 501
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Coastal Carolina football spring game tentatively scheduled for April 8
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments