Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed.

The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.

Now, the vent has been postponed a second time. A new date has not yet been announced.

Officials said they hope to fill around 50 vacancies within the department.

