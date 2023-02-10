Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again

A new date has not yet been announced.
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed.

The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.

Now, the vent has been postponed a second time. A new date has not yet been announced.

MORE COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies

Officials said they hope to fill around 50 vacancies within the department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle