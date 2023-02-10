Horry County leads South Carolina in drug overdose deaths, data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the most recent data regarding drug overdoses in the state reveals an alarming trend.

In terms of total drug overdoses among counties, Horry County topped the list with 272. Greenville and Charleston had the second and third-highest deaths on the list.

“It’s definitely sad to see overdose death in our area. Is a sad thing to see,” said Jessie Marlowe, spokesperson for Shoreline Behavioral Health.

In the last five years, the number of deaths began increasing in 2019 and has only ticked up since.

Marlowe says the COVID-19 pandemic could have affected those numbers.

“People alone and isolated. Not having the things in their lives that they normally do, they are having more opportunities to take part in using other different substances. I think there was an increase in general across the board,” she said.

Officials in Myrtle Beach have also seen an increase in drug-related incidents within the city.

“There’s been some spikes, there’s been some valleys - but overall we’ve seen a steady increase,” said Michelle Smith, the city’s opioid program coordinator.

Smith was appointed to the position in November and said she and her staff are working on programs aimed toward solutions. She added that fentanyl has been a huge problem in recent months.

“One of the main things that worries me is the opioid epidemic is the fentanyl and the effects that has on individuals,” she said.

Smith also mentioned that she is looking to increase the number of staff to work on this program that will be implemented in the next few months.

DHEC data shows a majority of overdose deaths in Horry County were from opioids.

Marlowe said Shoreline is just one group working to reduce deaths and help those who may be experiencing opioid abuse

“We offer fentanyl test strips so people can test the product...basically it could tell them if there is fentanyl in the product so they can either use less or not use at all so it can reduce the risk of dying,” she said.

Marlowe also mentioned they’ve seen more people facing opioid abuse in the last 10 years.

