Getting Real with Real Estate

Happy Friday! It’s time for another Weekend Refresh

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Friday, Feb. 10th: Barefoot Queen Riverboat Valentine’s Day Packages -

Join them onboard the Barefoot Queen Riverboat for a romantic candlelight dinner cruise down the beautiful IntraCoastal Waterway!

Cruise includes a 2 hour cruise, themed décor, entertainment, special menu and a rose for your loved one!

Saturday, Feb 11th: CCU Men’s Basketball vs. James Madison -

The Coastal Carolina University Men’s Basketball team takes on James Madison at the HTC Center in Conway, SC at 2 p.m.

Heartbreak and Hope -

The Annual CMC Valentine Concert has become a can’t-miss Myrtle Beach tradition. Composer Timothy Michael Powell pays tribute to the tragic loss of a daughter, Lily, with his Consider the Lilies: an Appalachian Requiem, an homage of stunning heartbreak and hope. The Chorale will continue to lift your spirits with music of American pop divas Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, and Adele. Recharge your soul and share the love with us in February.

Black History Leadership Ball-

This is a fundraising event for the ESA Dream foundation. Our foundation focuses on programs for the underserved children in our community. We are exposing them to sports performance training, nutrition guidance, vocational training, and performing arts (theatre, music, etc). We have developed several programs for the youth, and we want to provide transportation for them to the downtown area of Myrtle Beach. Live music, Guest Keynote Speaker, DJ, 3 Course Meal, Cash Bar, Auction Items, & Cocktail hour. We will also teach the principles of Leadership because we feel everyone should be a leader!

