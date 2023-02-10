Grand Strand bars gearing up for Super Bowl LVII

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you’re sporting a jersey or watching for the commercials, Grand Strand bars are getting ready to become Super Bowl headquarters Sunday.

Sunday, Kansas City fans will gather at the designated “fan” bar 20 minutes down the road from where Philly fans are heading.

Many Chief’s fans call Thee Office Casual Food and Spirits their headquarters on Sundays. Anthony Ciccone, the bar’s owner said they are pulling out all the stops for the Super Bowl.

Aside from your typical wings on game day, Ciccone said he ordered ribs and barbecue from Kansas City. They’ll even have cheesesteaks and soft pretzels for the Eagles fans.

He said it’s all hands on deck for the big game and it’s been great having the fans come out in full force all season long.

“Whether it’s Monday night, Saturday, Sunday, they all show up. It’s funny because, in the beginning, it was 10 or 12 people, but as they started rolling along the crowd got bigger and bigger,” said Ciccone.

Meanwhile, Philly fans sing “Fly Eagles Fly” at the Coastal Ale House.

Kurt Buchler, Coastal Ale House’s owner said fans will have a chance to win a 55″ TV and a 50/50 raffle prize.

Buchler said they are serving up an all-day happy hour and Philly favorites like cheesesteaks, Taylor pork rolls and egg sandwiches.

He said it will also be all hands on deck at Coastal Ale House except for staff members who are Eagles fans who are getting the night off.

He said he loves having the fans eat, drink and cheer on the eagles every Sunday.

“I think they’re just superstitious like hey this is where we go and get wins so we’re going to come back this week and hopefully get one more win. This year with the eagles has just been really special,” said Buchler.

No matter who you’re rooting for, get there early because both bars are typically packed with fans.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

