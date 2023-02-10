Georgetown police investigating bank robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a bank robbery in the area.

The Georgetown Police Department said Friday the incident happened at the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street. They added that officers are “working an active crime scene.”

The suspect was described as a man wearing a mask. A photo was also provided by authorities.

There also wasn’t a weapon involved and no one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.