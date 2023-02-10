Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GALLERY: New photos show search for Chinese balloon evidence off South Carolina coast

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New photos from military officials are giving a closer look at the search for evidence and debris from a Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast last week.

TIMELINE | U.S. downs Chinese suspected spy balloon off coast of Grand Strand

Photos taken by the U.S. Navy show personnel and vessels out in the water looking to gather debris and other evidence over the past several days.

Caption

This comes as FBI officials said Thursday that the process to recover evidence from the balloon could take a long time due to much of the evidence being deep underwater.

Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation revealed that as early as Feb. 1, field elements with the FBI were in contact with United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM) due to the fact that the balloon was suspected to have an electronics payload.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“We are coordinating with the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard in the collection of that evidence to include dive team experts that we have, as well as U.S. Navy divers. The time it takes to get on scene to identify the items of evidence underwater, to safely stabilize them, to transport them to the surface and the transport them back to the harbor for further evaluation and potential transportation to Quantico takes time,” a senior FBI official said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle