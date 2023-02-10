GALLERY: New photos show search for Chinese balloon evidence off South Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New photos from military officials are giving a closer look at the search for evidence and debris from a Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast last week.

Photos taken by the U.S. Navy show personnel and vessels out in the water looking to gather debris and other evidence over the past several days.

This comes as FBI officials said Thursday that the process to recover evidence from the balloon could take a long time due to much of the evidence being deep underwater.

Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation revealed that as early as Feb. 1, field elements with the FBI were in contact with United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM) due to the fact that the balloon was suspected to have an electronics payload.

“We are coordinating with the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard in the collection of that evidence to include dive team experts that we have, as well as U.S. Navy divers. The time it takes to get on scene to identify the items of evidence underwater, to safely stabilize them, to transport them to the surface and the transport them back to the harbor for further evaluation and potential transportation to Quantico takes time,” a senior FBI official said.

