FIRST ALERT: Rain begins today, expect a weekend washout

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances increase today ahead of a few rounds of heavy rain for the weekend.

TODAY

Our approaching cold front will be responsible for showers and maybe an isolated storm this afternoon. We’re mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s! Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70. If you need to get things done outside, do it early today!

Highs will be mild but the rain chances quickly increase as we head into the afternoon & evening.
Looking at the latest data and your 12 hour planner, showers increase in coverage as the front approaches this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Expect rain chances to increase the later we go into the day.
The cold front will move through the area tonight, allowing for temperatures to fall into the 40s overnight.

WEEKEND WASHOUT

While the cold front moves out of the region, a developing area of low pressure will strengthen to our southwest bringing in another round of moisture just in time for the weekend.

Rain continues into Saturday morning with off and on showers to kickoff the weekend.
Rain will redevelop with showers through Saturday morning. As the low pressure strengthens into Saturday, the coverage in showers will grow. Periods of heavy rain will become likely by Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs remain cool only touching 50° for both the beaches and inland areas.

Expect the worse of the rain Saturday night and into Sunday.
The rain will be the heaviest Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain chances will increase all the way to 100% during this time frame. As the low pressure system passes through the area, you can expect gusty winds for Saturday evening and into the overnight hours.

Heavy rain is expected for the weekend, especially late Saturday and into Sunday.
Not much changes in the way of the forecast for Sunday. Rain will continue with periods of heavy rain through Sunday morning. Rain becomes scattered but still lingers around for Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Highs on Sunday remain cool with temperatures in the lower 50s.

2-3" of rain are looking likely with isolated spots of 4" possible through the weekend.
When all is said and done by Sunday night, rainfall totals will likely reach 2 to 3 inches in most areas with totals of 4 inches possible in some locations! What a nasty weekend forecast.

