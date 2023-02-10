FCC affordable broadband program could assist nearly 15K qualified Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Affordable Connectivity Program is one that provides broadband discounts to low-income families across the nation, and although almost 15,000 people in Myrtle Beach qualify many are not enrolled.

The federal program was created by the Federal Communications Commission and allows qualifying households to receive monthly discounts on their internet service bills.

There are three ways to qualify: a person in the household must receive certain federal assistance, a family can qualify based on income or the household already receives a lifeline benefit.

Assistant to the city manager Drayton Arnold said the city is mapping out the areas that need the Affordable Connectivity Program the most.

“The data suggests that approximately 14,901 households in the city of Myrtle Beach will currently be eligible for the program based off of federal poverty guidelines, which is one of the qualifiers for the program,” said Arnold. “But only 3,094 households within the city, again, are currently enrolled in the program.”

He sid some neighborhoods that have shown need are the Booker T Washington neighborhood, the Carrie Mae Johnson neighborhood and the Withers Swash neighborhood.

According to Arnold, the city will have a follow-up meeting at the end of February with non-profits and regional providers, and they hope to hold an outreach event within the next six months.

For more information about the program, visit the FCC website.

