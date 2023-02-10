Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s top accountant says a mistake made over a decade period led his office to report the state had $3.5 billion more in reserve than it actually had.

Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told a Senate budge-writing panel the error showed up in the state’s official accounting document.

Eckstrom says the state accounting system had been double-counting money transfers to colleges and universities, which use different accounting systems.

The Senate Finance Committee Chair Harvey Peeler said this will, ‘not affect budgeting for this year.” Peeler also said the state has, “not been spending money it doesn’t have.”

Peeler said, “They’re going to go on a deep dive into this situation and get to the bottom of it. … We’ll see just how deep it goes, how far it goes, and why. Right now, we want to know what happened, why it happened, and what we’re doing to make sure this never happens again.”

Budget writing doesn’t use the report where the $3.5 billion error showed up when the state’s spending plan is crafted. National rating agencies do.

Eckstrom said to his knowledge the error, “has not affected South Carolina’s credit rating,” because the state maintains so much money in its reserves.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
Tyler Doyle
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
.
WATCH: Naval hovercraft visits Grand Strand shore in North Myrtle Beach area
Lonnie Alford Ray
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

Latest News

.
'Never give up on your dreams': Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
.
New Margaritaville brand hotel planned for North Myrtle Beach
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina softball starts 2023 season with doubleheader
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 15: Officials, volunteers continue searching for missing boater Tyler Doyle