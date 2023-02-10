Submit a Tip
Authorities searching for missing Darlington man

La Henry Yarborough
La Henry Yarborough(Darlington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a Darlington man last seen nearly a week ago.

The Darlington Police Department said 43-year-old La Henry Yarborough was last seen the night of Feb. 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street.

Yarborough is to be around 5′9″ and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-398-4026.

