Authorities searching for missing Darlington man
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a Darlington man last seen nearly a week ago.
The Darlington Police Department said 43-year-old La Henry Yarborough was last seen the night of Feb. 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street.
Yarborough is to be around 5′9″ and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-398-4026.
