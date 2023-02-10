Submit a Tip
3rd suspect charged in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Day robbery, attempted murder

Left to right: Shyheem Devon Johnson, Javonte Amon Bellamy, Sean Louis Page
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The third suspect in the alleged New Year’s Day attempted murder and armed robbery in Myrtle Beach is in custody.

Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department heard gunshots in the area of 10th Ave South and Ocean Blvd. Witnesses told responding officers the gunshots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

According to the report, another officer saw a vehicle matching the description driving erratically in the area.

The occupants in the vehicle, a 2013 gray BMW, told the officer they were victims of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the Tiffany Lane area.

The report states the BMW had two bullet holes on the passenger side.

The BMW was seized as evidence and towed to a Myrtle Beach Police facility.

Additional officers responded to the area of Tiffany Lane where they located a suspected crime scene and identified additional evidence as well as potential witnesses and surveillance video.

Shyheem Johnson, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Shyheem Johnson
Sean Louis Page, 23, of Conway, and Javonte Amon Bellamy, 24, of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged on Jan. 13 and 14, respectively.

Javonte Amon Bellamy, Sean Louis Page
All three are charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery.

Bellamy and Page are also charged with possession of marijuana.

Page is also charged with the use of a vehicle without permission, assault and battery third-degree and possession of schedule I and II narcotics.

All three suspects are still in J Reuben Long Detention Center.

This case is currently under investigation.

